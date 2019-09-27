Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.00 7.92M -4.57 0.00

Demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 94,207,830.35% -224.9% -126.4% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 244,316,253.82% 0% 0%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 50.4% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.