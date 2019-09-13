Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

A 1.8 beta means Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and has 14.2 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 23.9% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

On 4 of the 7 factors Oragenics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.