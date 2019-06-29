Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 5.42% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 38.9% of NuCana plc shares. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NuCana plc had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.