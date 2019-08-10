Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.78 N/A -4.59 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 88.86 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 49.9% respectively. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.