Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.15 14.98M -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 92,595,852.55% -224.9% -126.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 151,773,049.65% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 5.74% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. Competitively the consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, which is potential 130.95% upside. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.