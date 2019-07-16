Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparing side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 14.38 N/A -0.52 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.32 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 12.6% respectively. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.