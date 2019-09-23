Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|7.96
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.