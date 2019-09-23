Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.