Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparing side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 2.63M -4.59 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 92,595,852.55% -224.9% -126.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 79,776,568.32% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.5. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 92.80% and its consensus target price is $45. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that G1 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.