Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.59 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.8 beta indicates that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta which is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 31.09% at a $3.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s average price target is $18.71, while its potential upside is 126.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Capricor Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 80.11% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.