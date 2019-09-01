Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|5.94
|N/A
|-4.59
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|42
|1881.29
|N/A
|-3.74
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-224.9%
|-126.4%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0.00%
|-50.9%
|-39.8%
Liquidity
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 47.06% upside potential. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 34.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.56%
|22.05%
|-8.1%
|-14.98%
|-61.36%
|7.32%
|CRISPR Therapeutics AG
|3.15%
|6.25%
|30.58%
|57.23%
|7.51%
|77.42%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG
Summary
CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.
