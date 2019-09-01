Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1881.29 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, and a 47.06% upside potential. CRISPR Therapeutics AG on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 34.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics AG beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.