Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparison side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.82 N/A -4.59 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 11 5.35 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a -8.38% downside potential and a consensus price target of $3.5. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 4.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.