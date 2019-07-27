Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 11.36 N/A -0.52 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, CohBar Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 9.4%. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CohBar Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.