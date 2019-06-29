Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.08 beta is the reason why it is 108.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 5.42% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5. Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 400.67%. The data provided earlier shows that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5% and 47.6% respectively. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.