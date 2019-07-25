Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 10.99 N/A -0.52 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a -26.47% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 57.23% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 52.4%. Insiders owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.