Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

Both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|10.99
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-191.3%
|-118.7%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a -26.47% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 57.23% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 52.4%. Insiders owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.52%
|-30.63%
|-9.37%
|-60.34%
|-70.32%
|-5.17%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.