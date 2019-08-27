Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparison side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.69 N/A -4.59 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.76 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$3.5 is Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.63%. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 276.47%. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 72.4%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.