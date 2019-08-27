Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Contrasting side by side

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.69 N/A -4.59 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 765.23 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. About 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.