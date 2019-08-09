Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

Since Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.48 N/A -4.59 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 92.66 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.