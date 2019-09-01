Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri Holdings Limited 39 0.73 N/A 3.59 9.92 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.59 N/A 1.09 15.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capri Holdings Limited and Superior Group of Companies Inc. Superior Group of Companies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capri Holdings Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Capri Holdings Limited’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Capri Holdings Limited has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Superior Group of Companies Inc. has beta of -0.01 which is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Group of Companies Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. Superior Group of Companies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Capri Holdings Limited and Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capri Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $73, and a 176.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capri Holdings Limited and Superior Group of Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 38.6%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Capri Holdings Limited

Summary

Capri Holdings Limited beats Superior Group of Companies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.