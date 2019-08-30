Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Both Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri Holdings Limited 39 0.76 N/A 3.59 9.92 G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 32 0.33 N/A 2.79 10.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capri Holdings Limited. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Capri Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 5.9%

Capri Holdings Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

1.1 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capri Holdings Limited. Its rival G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.2 respectively. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Capri Holdings Limited.

Capri Holdings Limited and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60

Capri Holdings Limited’s upside potential is 171.17% at a $73 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is $40, which is potential 90.48% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Capri Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than G-III Apparel Group Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Capri Holdings Limited shares and 0% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.2% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. 1.56% -3.63% -32.29% -16.73% -36.04% 2.76%

For the past year Capri Holdings Limited had bearish trend while G-III Apparel Group Ltd. had bullish trend.

Capri Holdings Limited beats on 9 of the 12 factors G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The companyÂ’s products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, womenÂ’s suits, and womenÂ’s performance wear; and womenÂ’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It markets swimwear, resort wear, and related accessories under the Vilebrequin brand; footwear, apparel, and accessories under the G.H. Bass brand; and proprietary products under the DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her brands. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. also licenses its products under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole NY, Cole Haan, LeviÂ’s, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy, Kensie, and Jessica Simpson brands, as well as has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Hands High, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Collegiate Licensing Company, Major League Soccer, Starter, and Warrior by Danica Patrick, as well as approximately 140 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores in the United States and internationally. As of January 31, 2017, it operated 411 leased retail stores, which included 190 Wilsons Leather stores, 163 G.H. Bass stores, 50 DKNY stores, 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores, and 3 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.