Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Capri Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.58% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Capri Holdings Limited has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.55% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Capri Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 26.70% 12.50% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Capri Holdings Limited and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capri Holdings Limited N/A 41 10.58 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

Capri Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Capri Holdings Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Capri Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.22 3.40 2.60

Capri Holdings Limited currently has a consensus target price of $71, suggesting a potential upside of 96.30%. The competitors have a potential upside of 94.57%. With higher possible upside potential for Capri Holdings Limited’s rivals, analysts think Capri Holdings Limited is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capri Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capri Holdings Limited -4.97% -16.43% -10.91% -15.89% -36.4% 5.99% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year Capri Holdings Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Capri Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 2.63 and has 1.60 Quick Ratio. Capri Holdings Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Capri Holdings Limited has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s rivals’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.84% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Capri Holdings Limited’s rivals beat Capri Holdings Limited.