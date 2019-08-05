Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.71 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capitol Investment Corp. IV and The Peck Company Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 42.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has stronger performance than The Peck Company Holdings Inc.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.