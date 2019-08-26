Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

This is a contrast between Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance while South Mountain Merger Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV on 2 of the 3 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.