Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Capitol Investment Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capitol Investment Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.98% and 3.2%. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats MTech Acquisition Corp.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.