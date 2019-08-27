Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

We are comparing Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.