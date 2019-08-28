Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.98% and 70.25%. Competitively, 0.6% are Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend while Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.