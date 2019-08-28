Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Demonstrates Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 51.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capitol Investment Corp. IV
|-0.66%
|-11.36%
|-12.31%
|-9.41%
|-6.6%
|-9.46%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance while Global Medical REIT Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.
Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
