Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Demonstrates Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 51.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance while Global Medical REIT Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.