Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.