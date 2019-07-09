Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Both Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 58.78% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. -57.73% -57.59% -56.64% -55.12% 0% -57.02%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has 2.95% stronger performance while Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has -57.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.