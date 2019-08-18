Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capitol Investment Corp. IV and AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares and 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance while AGBA Acquisition Limited has 0.42% stronger performance.

Summary

AGBA Acquisition Limited beats on 3 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.