Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) Is At $10.04 Formed Wedge; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) SI Decreased By 5.51%

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) had a decrease of 5.51% in short interest. SSNC’s SI was 7.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.51% from 7.94M shares previously. With 2.09M avg volume, 4 days are for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s short sellers to cover SSNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 146,923 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) formed wedge down with $9.34 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.04 share price. Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) has $505.14M valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 16,210 shares traded. Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIC News: 22/04/2018 DJ Capitol Investment Corp IV Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIC); 23/04/2018 – DJ CAPITOL INVESTMENT CORP IV UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIC.UT)

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 5 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

