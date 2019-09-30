Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 3 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.31 23.42M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Yatra Online Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 564,337,349.40% -39.4% -8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 41.5% respectively. Competitively, Yatra Online Inc. has 25.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend while Yatra Online Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Yatra Online Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.