Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) Comparing side by side

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capitol Investment Corp. IV and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 220,679,159.14% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 0.1% respectively. Comparatively, 81.6% are TMSR Holding Company Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller decline than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.