Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.98% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.