Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT) Comparison side by side

Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.39% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor beats on 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.