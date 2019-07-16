Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.57 N/A 0.68 19.90 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.52 N/A 0.81 20.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. MSB Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of MSB Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and MSB Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MSB Financial Corp. has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.4% and 22.1%. About 1.3% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of MSB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64% MSB Financial Corp. 1.13% -5.63% -4.83% -8.35% -0.97% -5.1%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 5.64% stronger performance while MSB Financial Corp. has -5.1% weaker performance.

Summary

MSB Financial Corp. beats Capitol Federal Financial Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.