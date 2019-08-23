Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.41 N/A 0.68 20.12 Meta Financial Group Inc. 25 2.96 N/A 1.55 19.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. Meta Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Meta Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of Meta Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95% Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. was less bullish than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats Capitol Federal Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.