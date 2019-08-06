Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

Both Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.14 N/A 0.68 20.12 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. HopFed Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than HopFed Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares and 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. 1% are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. was less bullish than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats Capitol Federal Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.