Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Both Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.54 N/A 0.68 19.90 Central Federal Corporation 13 2.31 N/A 1.21 10.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Central Federal Corporation. Central Federal Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Central Federal Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.54 beta means Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Central Federal Corporation’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Central Federal Corporation has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Central Federal Corporation

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Central Federal Corporation.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.