Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Trades at $14.08 After Triangle; Tableau Software Has 1.89 Sentiment

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 183 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 97 sold and trimmed equity positions in Tableau Software Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 73.86 million shares, up from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 8 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 116 New Position: 67.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) formed triangle with $13.38 target or 5.00% below today’s $14.08 share price. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has $1.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 204,350 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div

Hmi Capital Llc holds 19.64% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. for 1.31 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.27 million shares or 14.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadian Capital Management Lp has 5.11% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The Connecticut-based Kensico Capital Management Corp has invested 4.89% in the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 121,595 shares.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.38 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 105.07 million shares or 0.46% less from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth owns 226 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 4,542 shares. 375 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 101,299 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,501 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 30,550 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity invested in 0.01% or 77,029 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.03% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 18,307 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 192,383 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Pnc Fin Grp Inc reported 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).