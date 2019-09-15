Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Contrasting side by side

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.75 N/A 0.68 20.12 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.39 N/A 0.65 22.71

In table 1 we can see Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. In other hand, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares and 12.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares. About 1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 8.95% stronger performance while Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.