Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Savings & Loans company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 76.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 50.12% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.30% 1.10% Industry Average 18.54% 7.52% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. N/A 13 19.90 Industry Average 41.46M 223.68M 19.76

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.43 2.45

The potential upside of the rivals is 0.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64% Industry Average 2.16% 4.10% 5.59% 7.66% 14.35% 13.41%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.19% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.