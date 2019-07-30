Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.62 N/A 0.68 19.90 Broadway Financial Corporation 1 4.26 N/A 0.03 46.00

Table 1 highlights Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Broadway Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Broadway Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 1.1% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Broadway Financial Corporation’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 17.6% respectively. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Broadway Financial Corporation has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.74% 0.3% 2.82% 8.77% 10.76% 5.64% Broadway Financial Corporation 7.94% 2.22% 9.52% 0% -36.41% 31.43%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc. was less bullish than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.