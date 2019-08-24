Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) Contrasting side by side

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.16 N/A 0.68 20.12 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.28 N/A 2.44 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates Capitol Federal Financial Inc. and Axos Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Axos Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.55 shows that Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Axos Financial Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares and 76.3% of Axos Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.