Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Share Value Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Boosted Holding; Union Bankshares Has Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $457,160

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 2.82 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 706,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 207,620 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,214 shares to 56,382 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 17,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,725 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Com stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tiedemann Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 404,801 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 5,882 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 2.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12.75M shares. Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 203,053 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,689 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dubuque Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Macroview Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ing Groep Nv holds 142,949 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 82,100 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.31% or 386,229 shares. 6,134 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TrueBlue to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation and the November 5, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris suspends IQOS social media campaign – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Skechers – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Philip Morris Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 25,785 shares to 99,248 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,307 shares, and cut its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CFFN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 105.07 million shares or 0.46% less from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 836,952 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp. 83,964 are held by American Grp. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 294,392 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 38,501 shares. Td Asset has 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 99,432 shares. 20.33M were reported by Amer Century. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Co holds 261,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 175,482 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 106,426 shares. 375 were reported by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn. Sei Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 400,596 shares. 36,300 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt.