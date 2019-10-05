Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Holder Knott David M Has Cut Stake by $8.60 Million as Shares Declined; Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Great Point Partners Raised Stake by $9.54 Billion

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc. (DERM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 997,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85 billion, up from 555,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 736,987 shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Knott David M decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 661,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135,000, down from 671,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 201,073 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 18/04/2018 Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 9 investors sold CFFN shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 104.25 million shares or 0.78% less from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). 55,558 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Ltd Company. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 18,307 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 12.47 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Knott David M accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 29,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. holds 0.04% or 36,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 476,420 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 44,700 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 12,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsr Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Cambridge Inv Inc owns 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 11,544 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21,918 shares to 62,387 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oracle Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 3.62% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Com has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 98,900 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 4,533 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 611,462 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Mngmt Lp reported 775,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,265 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% or 39,968 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 246,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dafna Cap Management Ltd Com reported 104,000 shares.

