Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019; Shorts at Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Lowered By 15.13%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) had a decrease of 15.13% in short interest. ENTA’s SI was 1.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.13% from 2.16 million shares previously. With 187,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s short sellers to cover ENTA’s short positions. The SI to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 12.54%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.92. About 165,137 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $7.58 translates into 1.10% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 204,235 shares traded or 42.88% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De invested in 29,302 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 835 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited reported 5,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acuta Capital owns 61,000 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,953 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 645,505 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru stated it has 742 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Kepos Capital L P owns 19,996 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 11,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 1,218 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 170 shares.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $122.27 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,622 activity. Alala Joseph B III bought $23,622 worth of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) on Thursday, June 13.