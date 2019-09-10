Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019; HollyFrontier (HFC) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $53’s average target is 5.10% above currents $50.43 stock price. HollyFrontier had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. See HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) latest ratings:

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $7.89 translates into 1.06% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 128,208 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. $23,622 worth of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares were bought by Alala Joseph B III.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $125.63 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 40,000 shares. Pnc Finance Group Inc Inc has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 183,853 shares. Hudock Gp Lc accumulated 750 shares or 0% of the stock. Kemper owns 228,737 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Ajo L P holds 0% or 29,412 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 143 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Savings Bank Of America De reported 22,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 85,274 are held by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company. Punch Assoc Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.26% or 386,045 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P reported 66,101 shares. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 79,816 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.48M shares. Hexavest invested in 640,213 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 28,264 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 147,173 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp reported 1.02 million shares. 35,267 were accumulated by Cibc Markets. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability reported 4,407 shares stake. 51,500 are owned by Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.01% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc reported 13,361 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,093 shares.

The stock increased 3.68% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 2.25M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN had bought 2,500 shares worth $124,300 on Monday, August 5.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.