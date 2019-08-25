Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019; Can-fite Biopharma Ltd Sponsored Adr (israel (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shorts Up By 7.81%

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $7.58 translates into 1.10% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 179,579 shares traded or 25.63% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company has market cap of $7.75 million. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. Another trade for 2,576 shares valued at $23,622 was made by Alala Joseph B III on Thursday, June 13.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $122.27 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Pnc Fin Serv Group accumulated 1,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,930 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Ares Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 13,672 shares. Bridgeway stated it has 245,380 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kemper Corp reported 228,737 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 750 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 319,216 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 66,101 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Llc has 0.21% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 79,816 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 140,945 shares. 386,045 were reported by Punch Assoc Invest Management.

