Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Jul 30, 2019; Dare Bioscience (DARE) SI Decreased By 9.64%

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jul 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Jul 22, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $9.70 translates into 0.86% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Jul 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $9.7 lastly. It is down 5.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) had a decrease of 9.64% in short interest. DARE’s SI was 432,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.64% from 478,100 shares previously. With 47,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s short sellers to cover DARE’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7847. About 42,632 shares traded. DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has declined 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.66% the S&P500.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $156.13 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ares Mgmt accumulated 13,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 567 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 319,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Punch & Associate Inv Management reported 0.26% stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 183,853 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 40,000 shares. Kemper Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 228,737 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Bridgeway Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 245,380 shares. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 140,945 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 14,930 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 85,274 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,500 shares. Hudock Capital Lc holds 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) or 750 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. Alala Joseph B III bought 2,576 shares worth $23,622.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions Nasdaq:CPTA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company has market cap of $13.09 million.

More notable recent DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DarÃ© Bioscience Completes Recruitment in Pre-Pivotal Trial Of Monthly Woman-Controlled, Hormone-Free Contraceptive Candidate, Ovaprene – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. Announces Positive Results in Thermography Feasibility Study with Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a Potential Therapy for Female Sexual Arousal Disorder – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For June 17 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Share Price Has Gained 99% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.