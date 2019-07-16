Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Jul 30, 2019; Catalent Has 1.37 Sentiment

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Jul 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Jul 22, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $9.93 translates into 0.84% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Jul 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 120,749 shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 5.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL

Catalent (CTLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 129 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 94 cut down and sold their holdings in Catalent. The institutional investors in our database now own: 141.43 million shares, up from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Catalent in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 90 New Position: 39.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 405,964 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. for 798,920 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 133,975 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pier Capital Llc has 1.4% invested in the company for 222,946 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,250 shares.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.87 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 51.61 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35M for 21.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalent prices $500M debt offering at par – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Catalent Stock Soared 73.9% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent Extends Global Commercial Spray Drying Capabilities in Europe – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. 2,576 shares were bought by Alala Joseph B III, worth $23,622 on Thursday, June 13.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions Nasdaq:CPTA – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 21st – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.